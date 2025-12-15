Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Showrunner "Ready to Text" Jensen Ackles "After The Holidays"

Tracker Showrunner Elwood Reid shared that he plans on hitting up Jensen Ackles after the holidays "to see if I can get some time with him."

Article Summary Tracker returns March 1, 2026, with the highly anticipated second half of its third season.

Showrunner Elwood Reid reveals hopes to bring Jensen Ackles back as Colter's brother, Russell Shaw.

Reid praises the onscreen chemistry between Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles as truly rare.

Ackles used his own limited break to film Tracker, showing major dedication to the series.

The good news? Despite how Sunday night's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker ended, the hit series will be back in 2026 for the second half of its third season. The not-so-great news? Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until March 1 to see that happen. Thankfully, Reid was kind enough to share some thoughts on not just the midseason finale but also offer some insight into where the series is going – this season and beyond. Of course, you can't talk about Colter's (Hartley) future without bringing up one character that a lot of folks would like to have back: Colter's brother, Russell, portrayed by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, Countdown).

"My dream is to try to have a show with Russell. It would be so much fun. I don't want to make any promises, but we want him whenever his schedule allows," Reid shared when asked by Collider if he would like to have more of Ackles' Russell on the show, or if the way it's running right now works. "Anytime that I can steal him, I might grab him. I'm not done yet. Believe me, I'm about ready to text him after the holidays, see if I can get some time with him." Reid went on to explain how Ackles's appearance this season came together, and how it reflects on what "a really great guy" he is.

"He made the mistake of texting me, and I casually asked him what his life looked like. He was like, 'I'm finishing something.' I was like, 'What do you mean? Are you going on vacation?' And he was like, 'No.' I said, 'Can I steal you for two days?' And he said, 'Let me see what I can do.' I think he had 12 days off, in between finishing 'Countdown' and going to 'The Boys' reboot. I took eight of those days, and he gave them to me. He was such a gentleman about that. It was a two-parter. He took his only time off and came and did our show. That just shows you what kind of guy he is. He's just a really great guy," Reid shared.

As Reid sees it, Hartley and Ackles have the kind of chemistry together on screen that's rare – and one that he appreciates. "They have so much chemistry. It was so funny because you never know, when you bring in two Alphas like that, whether they'll mix. Justin just never breaks character, and Russell is always trying to bust him a little bit. The chemistry those two have was instant. From the minute I saw them together, I knew it was going to work. You just never know. It was magic. It just worked. You get lucky like that in your career, where you just hit on some chemistry like that," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!