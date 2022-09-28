Trailer: Ellyn Daniels' This Little Show Of Mine To Launch Next Week

"Is this your Britney Spears shave-your-head moment?"

"This is my Tom Hanks in Philadelphia moment."

"Didn't he die of AIDS in that?"

"Yeah."

Coming from friends-of-Bleeding-Cool producers Burn These Words next week is Ellyn Daniels' new TV show, This Little Show Of Mine. Written by and starring Daniels as Haley Harris, a former sitcom star trying to reclaim her artistic integrity by writing and performing a soul-bearing one-woman show. Sorry, that should be "one-person show." Although she wants her brother to be in it in which, as he puts it, "I would appear as a paedophile?" That brother, Neddie Harris, is played by James D'Arcy, who played Jarvis, Howard Stark's butler in Agent Carter and who reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame.

This Little Show Of Mine follows Hayley as she returns to her hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, in the wake of her mother's and becomes embroiled in local drama and personal demons as her show's deadline looms. Consider it somewhere between Fleabag, Nighty Night, and Girls in terms of cringy, self-revelatory, over-sharing, and narcissistic psychosis. It will be released as a series on Amazon on the 4th of October 2022 for $4.99 for the full six-episode season, but the first episode will be made available globally for free at the same time on YouTube.

This Little Show Of Mine also stars Lynda Clark as Marjorie, Desmond Devenish as Steve Katzman, Nicholas Farrell of Gentlemen Jack and The Nevers as her Dad, Brandy Renee Brown as Kim, Victor Lytvinenko as Pavel, and Aaron Ransom as Aaron. They all appear in five episodes of the show; only Ellyn Daniels, of 30, Debt-free & Far From Happy and Funny Girls appears in all six. Oh yes, and there's a trailer. Love a trailer.