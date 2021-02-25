Transformers Animated Comedy Series Coming To Nickelodeon

Transformers fans are used to some humor in their animated offerings, and now they can look forward to a whole half hour of it. Deadline Hollywood is reporting the kids' network Nickelodeon is teaming with Hasbro to create a new animated series for the Robots in Disguise that will have a humorous slant to it. Basically, it will be a full-on comedy series. "In the action-comedy series, a new species of Transformers must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them." And here I was hoping it would just be a half-hour of Grimlock doing stand-up.

Transformers Is Perfect For This

"As soon as I read the creative concept, which at its core is about family, I knew we absolutely had to tell this story with our good friends at eOne and Hasbro," said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. "The series will tell a reimagined story featuring both original characters and fan-favorites for a whole new generation of kids and families. The creative team at Nick, overseen by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, can't wait to get started on building this new world."

"We're thrilled to be working with Nickelodeon to expand the Transformers animated universe and bring an all-new more than meets the eye story to life," said Olivier Dumont, eOne's President of Family Brands. "This new series is a fresh creative take on the brand, which will excite longtime fans around the world and soon-to-be fans alike, all being introduced to the robots in disguise by an A list creative team led by eOne's Mikiel Houser ."

Really, this is a perfect step for Hasbro and Transformers. They have their very successful run going on Netflix right now, and since that is more serious and for older teens and adults, this can appeal to all ages and you know, be funny. The first 206 episodes will debut on the kids' network soon.