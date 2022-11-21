Treason Preview: Because Charlie Cox Does Not Live By Daredevil Alone

If we mention Charlie Cox's name these days, all roads tend to lead to his portrayal of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix's live-action series. And it makes perfect sense considering he's been brought back to resume the role in the current MCU, with a return series (with co-star Vincent D'Onofrio) on the way in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. But that doesn't mean you have to wait until… 2023? 2024? Whenever the MCU streaming series drops, you don't have to wait until then to check out Cox in the middle of some very serious action and danger. Hitting Netflix on December 26th, Netflix released key art and a set of preview images for Cox's upcoming spy thriller, Treason.

Joining Cox for the five-episode limited series are Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor. Written by series showrunner Matt Charman, the series focuses on Adam Lawrence (Cox), trained and groomed by MI6 with a career path that seems pretty set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara (Kurylenko), a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy (Chaplin); three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most. With the series set to premiere next month and ahead of the release of an official trailer, here's a look at the first set of preview images that were released this week:

Netflix's Treason is executive produced by Charman, Foz Allan, and Valery Ryan. Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman direct, with the five-episode limited series set to hit the streaming service in the U.S. on December 26th.