Trese: Anime Expo Lite 2021 VOD Panel Will Spotlight Filipino Anime

Anime Expo Lite 2021 will be exploring the Netflix animated supernatural crime thriller, Trese in a special creator panel available as part of the convention's expanded VOD programming available starting July 5, 2021, at 12:00 PM (PST) and running thru July 16th, 2021. A love letter to the traditions, heritage, and culture of the Philippines, Trese follows detective Alexandra Trese as she confronts a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings. The series is set in Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans.

The series, adapted from the comic books by Filipino creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, update Filipino folklore and horror legends to modern-day Manila to become metaphors for social and political commentary. The juxtapositions are witty and inventive and filled with authentic cultural nuances that give the stories their buzz. Filipino audiences have been excited by the first major Filipino anime series to showcase their culture from an insider's perspective to a worldwide audience. The series has been trending on social media because there hasn't really been an anime quite like it, a combination of familiar supernatural noir tropes and Southeast Asian folklore that's unfamiliar to many people in the West.

The panel will be posted by ABLAZE publishing, which publishes the Trese graphic novel series in the US, and will feature the original graphic novel creators writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo as well as Jay Oliva, the Executive Producer, Director, and Showrunner of the Netflix anime adaptation; and Rich Young, the co-founder of ABLAZE.

Tickets to access this year's Anime Expo Lite programming are $5 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Hate Is A Virus commUNITY Action Fund. After the stream concludes on July 4th, ticketholders can re-watch the content, as well as access additional programming, on a VOD basis from July 5th -16th, 2021.

Trese is streaming on Netflix.

