Trigun Stargaze: Anime Series Coming to Crunchyroll in 2026

TRIGUN STARGAZE, the new anime series that will conclude the story begun in 2023's TRIGUN STAMPEDE, is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026.

The latest iteration of the futuristic Cyberpunk Western, the TRIGUN anime series, is coming back to conclude its story. TRIGUN STARGAZE , the "final phase" of the TRIGUN STAMPEDE anime from 2023 based on Yasuhiro Nightow's original Trigun manga, announced today the series is set to premiere in 2026. The official accounts also revealed new staff members at studio Orange working on the project and a super teaser visual featuring Vash and the words "Existence and Pain."

In TRIGUN STAMPEDE, Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.

The teaser visual was drawn by new character designer Kiyotaka Oshiyama, best known as the director of last year's award-winning anime film LOOK BACK and the character designer on DEVILMAN crybaby. Other updates to the staff list include Masako Sato (HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP) as the director, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime; Shangri-La Frontier) writing the series composition and scripts based on Takehiko Oki's concepts, and Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0 character artist) once again supplying the concept art and previous character designs from TRIGUN STAMPEDE. Studio Orange will continue to handle the animation production. The original manga series was serialised from 1995 to 1996 can collected in five tankubon paperbacks. Its follow-up, TRIGUN MAXIMUM, ran from 1997 to 2007 and has been collected in fourteen tankubon volumes. A 26-episode anime series ran in 1996. There was a standalone theatrical feature film, TRIGUN: BADLANDS RUMBLE, that was produced in 2010. TRIGUN STAMPEDE was a reboot anime series that premiered in 2023, but the story hadn't reached its conclusion before the announcement of the upcoming series.

TRIGUN STAMPEDE is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.