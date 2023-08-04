Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, colbert, SAG-AFTRA, triumph, Triumph The Insult Comic Dog, wga

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Checks In from SAG-AFTRA, WGA Strikes

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & Robert Smigel shared a report from the SAG-AFTRA & WGA picket lines outside of Amazon Studios in Los Angeles.

Ther last time we checked in with how things were going with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & his handler Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien), they were honoring the one-year anniversary when they & members of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert team were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after taping a segment for the Stephen Colbert-hosted late-night talk show. Eventually, a month later, Triumph, Smigel, and the rest of the team learned that they wouldn't be getting prosecuted for the charge of being in a restricted area without proper identification and escort.

Now, a little less than two months later, Triumph & Smigel are heading back out onto the streets for a very worthy cause. That's right, reporting on how the SAG-AFTRA & WGA picket lines went outside Amazon Studios in Los Angeles. But the one thing even better than the video? It's the promise of more videos on the way soon…

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Honors #HappyArrestaversary

Back in June of this year, Triumph took to social media to mark the one-year anniversary of their collective arrest by making a point about FOX "News" ex-talking head Tucker Carlson and his warped sense of reality. In the following tweet, Triumph shares a clip from 2022 when Carlson tried to equate what the late-night team did with what those treasonous whackjobs attempted to do to the U.S. Capitol back on January 6th – the ones Carlson used to sympathize with back when he worked for that alleged "news channel." Triumph's other point is that when Carlson calls President Joe Biden a "wannabe dictator" after coming out of a clip where President Biden is preaching about the need for LGBTQ inclusion & acceptance, it's nothing new. It's the same steaming pile of tinfoil hats that it's always been.

Yesterday @TuckerCarlson played a Biden plea for acceptance of LBTGQ+ and spun it as "wannabe dictator" stuff. For context, here's the time he called a dog puppet an insurrectionist. #HappyArrestaversary

He was so mad at us you'd think we'd told a fourth grader slavery was wrong. pic.twitter.com/q90783Vkwy — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A Look Back at The Arrest…

"On Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show," said a CBS spokesperson in a statement when the news first broke about the arrests back in June 2022. "Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police." Now here's a look at some of the preliminary posts via Triumph's Twitter account of the team in Washington DC on Thursday, June 16th:

If this Greg Jacob guy gets indicted he may be a flight risk #youseebecauseofhisenormousears pic.twitter.com/PTIgSuHGts — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For their part, the U.S. Capital Police said in a statement that the group was confronted by police in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 pm ET on Thursday night after the area was closed to visitors. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," read the statement, along with confirmation from the USCP that the group was charged with unlawful entry. "This is an active criminal investigation and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney," the statement continued. In this clip from 2020, distinguished journalist Triumph reported from Washington, D.C., amid unprecedented restrictions that were being placed on the access that the press was getting for President Trump's impeachment trial:

