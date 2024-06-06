Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, issa lopez, max, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective: Issa López Teases "Completely Different" Season 5

True Detective Showrunner Issa López is having "a blast" writing the "completely different" new season & shared how she handles online trolls.

As we inch closer to the four-month mark since it was announced that True Detective: Night Country Showrunner Issa López would be back to helm a fifth season of the popular anthology series, we've got some very promising updates to pass along – directly from López herself. Sitting down for an edition of Variety's Showrunners Sitdown With Kate Aurthur, López confirmed that she's currently writing the new season. "It's a blast. It's completely different. There's different characters, different setting, different story — and I'm enjoying it like crazy," she added.

When asked if the new season would also spotlight two women, López played her spoiler card close: "I will not tell you that yet — yet. But it's a completely different adventure. Let's put it that way." With the connections that existed between the first season and "Night Country," there must be some connections between "Night Country" and the upcoming season – right? "I still can't tell, but I think you will be pleasantly surprised. We'll see," the showrunner responded.

One topic that López was very open about was how she deals with online trolls – making it clear that she's more than fine with muting them. "Here's the deal. I think we have a responsibility to contribute or not to the discourse online. And if the discourse is hatred ­— there's people that dislike the series, and that's fantastic. It's TV! Not everyone is going to love it. There's people that loved it, and there's people that dislike it. That's fantastically OK," López explained. "But there was a sector of people that came just because the change in the series between the first season and this was gender-based and was color-based. And you have two choices: Engage and amplify or move on to the people that are connecting with what you're trying to say and amplify that. So that's what I did."

"From conception to release, 'Night Country' has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," López shared. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of 'True Detective' with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again." Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, added, "Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit. She helmed 'True Detective: Night Country' from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali's impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

Joining Jodie Foster and Kali Reis were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

HBO's True Detective: Night Country – An Overview

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Orsi when news of the series order was first announced.

