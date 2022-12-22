True Detective, Justified, Sandman, Agatha & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Somewhere beyond happiness and sadness/I need to calculate/What creates my own madness/And I'm addicted to your punishment/And you're the master/And I am waiting for disaster/I feel irrational/So confrontational/To tell the truth I am/Getting away with murder/It is impossible/To never tell the truth/But the reality is/I'm getting away with murder… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Papa Roach with "Getting Away with Murder," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Adult Swim's Rick and Morty solving our Twitter/Elon Musk problem, FX's Justified: City Primeval showrunners discussing the next chapter in U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' (Timothy Olyphant) life, Netflix's Stranger Things getting an invite to James Cameron's "Avatar" passive-aggressive party, HBO sharing our first looks at the Jodie Foster-starring True Detective: Night Country, Patti LuPone reportedly joining the cast of Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Netflix's The Sandman releasing that deleted scene screened at CCXP between Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge).

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Netflix's The Recruit, Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, HBO's House of the Dragon, Audible's Fright Night: Origins, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, December 22, 2022:

The Recruit: Netflix Series A Snarky, Subversive Spy Comedy-Thriller

Luther: The Fallen Sun: Idris Elba-Starrer Hitting Netflix This March

The Sandman Releases Dream/Death Deleted Scene for The Holidays

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Patti LuPone Reportedly Joins Series Cast

True Detective: Night Country Highlighted in 2023 HBO/HBO Max Trailer

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview: The Chadster Says Bah Humbug

Stranger Things Invited to James Cameron's Passive-Aggressive Party

Giveaway: Win A Chance To See A UK Screening For The Last Of Us

Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix Releases New Season 2 Images, BTS Video

Justified: City Primeval "Second Chapter" In Raylan Givens Life & More

Rick and Morty Solved Our Twitter/Elon Musk Problem Back in Season 4

House of the Dragon: D'Arcy & Cooke on Rhaenyra/Alicent Challenges

Fright Night: Origins Taps Chris Sarandon to Narrate Audible Audiobook

