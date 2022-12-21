True Detective: Night Country Highlighted in 2023 HBO/HBO Max Trailer

With 2022 coming to a close, it was time for HBO & HBO Max to roll out a look at what's to come in 2023- and there's a lot still to come. For this go-around, we have our first footage from Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) upcoming new season of HBO's crime thriller anthology series True Detective: Night Country. The new season of the popular franchise focuses on Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Here's a look at some screencaps from the trailer below (with the scenes beginning around the 1:12 mark):

Joining Foster and Reis are John Hawkes (Deadwood, Winter's Bone), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, The Leftovers), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Finn Bennett (Domina), and Anna Lambe (Three Pines). Now, take a look at HBO/HBO Max's full 2023 trailer that was released earlier today:

Here's a look back at a tease from the first episode's script that was released back in November to confirm that filming was officially underway:

López is set to write & direct the pilot, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.