Fright Night: Origins Taps Chris Sarandon to Narrate Audible Audiobook

Fright Night, one of the 1980s most enduring vampire classics, is making a return in the form of an audiobook from Audible in Fright Night: Origins with original star Chris Sarandon, who played Jerry Dandridge in the film, narrating. Original director and writer Tom Holland posted the announcement on social media, "The fans spoke and we listened! [Chris Sarandon] is back as Jerry Dandrige!! Chris narrates the new 'Fright Night: Origins' audible!! I am beyond excited Chris did this for the Fright Night fans. It's sooooo cool! Link below and Happy Holidays!!"

The post also features a video from the actor himself, "Hi there, it's Chris Sarandon, and I wanted to announce some exciting news for you 'Fright Night' fans. I've narrated the Audible for 'Fright Night: Origins.' I can't tell you how much fun it's been slipping into the familiar character of Jerry Dandridge and also some of the other characters of this wonderful piece. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have. Click on the link below and grab yourself a copy today and 'Welcome back to Fright Night.'"

During the events of the original 1985 film, Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) is a young teen who suspects his neighbor Jerry is a vampire while eavesdropping from his second-story room at his house. As Jerry notices his nosy neighbor, he naturally threatens him rather than biting…for reasons. Charley attempts to get the attention of authorities, who laugh him off. He later recruits his equally incredulous best friend Evil Ed (Stephen Geoffreys), girlfriend Amy (Amanda Bearse), and his hero, horror actor/TV host Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowell), who play along to entertain Charley's paranoia.

The success of the original film spawned a 1988 sequel that saw the return of Ragsdale and McDowell. There was also a 2011 remake starring Colin Farrell, David Tennant, and Anton Yelchin, which also spawned a 2013 direct-to-video sequel. Sarandon made a cameo in the Craig Gillespie as a road bystander who was in Jerry's (Farrell) way.

