AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview: The Chadster Says Bah Humbug

If watching The Chadster's all-time favorite holiday movie, Santa's Little Helper, taught The Chadster anything, it's that it's never too late to retrospectively examine one's life, let go of old resentments, and embark on a new journey filled with positivity and the holiday spirit. That's why The Chadster was really hoping that the holidays would cause Tony Khan to end his obsessive personal vendetta against The Chadster and The Chadster's beloved WWE. Unfortunately, it looks like Tony Khan is ten thousand times worse than Ebeneezer Scrooge, The Grinch, and Eleanor the Elf combined, because he has not only refused to fulfill The Chadster's holiday wishes and cancel AEW Dynamite, but he is in fact moving forward with a special holiday episode of Dynamite, titled Holiday Bash, rubbing The Chadster's face in it and making a mockery of everything that the holidays are supposed to stand for. Auuughh man! So unfair!

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash is sure to be a sour one for The Chadster, as Tony Khan has stacked the card with matches that The Chadster does not approve of. The main event is a Best of seven match for the AEW Trios Championship between the current champions, Death Triangle, and the recently revived The Elite. The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan is out to get The Chadster by continuously pushing bs teams like Death Triangle and The Elite, and is hoping that the Best of seven series gets canceled without a winner, because that would stop putting notions in fan's heads about the importance of actual wrestling on a wrestling show.

Next up is the AEW Women's World Title Match between champion Jamie Hayter and challenger Hikaru Shida. The Chadster is tired of seeing Shida get pushed just because she's Kenny Omega's favorite, almost as much as The Chadster hates seeing Hater pushed because she's the crowd's favorite, so he's hoping this match is canceled before the show begins so neither woman wins. After that is a tag team match between FTR and The Gunns, two teams which The Chadster believes are getting way too much praise even though they have barely achieved anything, and so The Chadster doesn't see why AEW should go through with this match tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Following that is a face-to-face between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, moderated by The Boss Rick Ross. The Chadster takes issue with the fact that The Boss Rick Ross is bringing mainstream attention to AEW Dynamite and is hoping this segment gets canceled before AEW gets any more popular. The Chadster also understands that both Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks will appear live at the Holiday Bash tonight, but The Chadster is hoping that's just a rumor and neither one shows up.

As you can see, Tony Khan has really gone out of his way to cheese The Chadster off with AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash this week, so The Chadster hopes Santa is paying attention and Tony Khan gets a gigantic lump of coal in his stocking this year, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

