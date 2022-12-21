Young Justice, Futurama, The Boys, Velma & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Take this message to my brother/You will find him everywhere/Wherever people live together/Tied in poverty's despair/Oh, you/Telling me the things you're gonna do for me/I ain't blind, and I don't like what I think I see/Takin' it to the streets/(Takin' it to the streets)/No more need for running/(Takin' it to the streets)/Oh, yeah… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us The Doobie Brothers with "Takin' It to the Streets," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes James Gunn sharing that DC animated series like Young Justice helped influence his & Peter Safran's DCU plans, us explaining why The CW's The Flash Season 9 trailer drop didn't happen, Stephen King continuing pissing off exactly the right people, The Try Guys engaging in some churro chaos, HBO Max revealing a premiere date for Mindy Kaling's "Scooby-Doo" prequel spinoff Velma, John DiMaggio (Bender) sharing a quick update on Hulu's Futurama, and Jensen Ackles getting The Boys fans speculating about Soldier Boy in the Amazon series' fourth season.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Young Justice, Futurama, The Boys, Velma & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, USA Network's WWE Raw/WWE NXT, ABC's The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO's The Last of Us, STARZ's Party Down, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Amazon's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, December 21, 2022:

The Boys Season 4: Jensen Ackles Soldier Boy Post Just Christmas Wish?

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Set for Big Rollout; BTS Featurette

Young Justice, DC Animation An "Inspiration" to DCU Plans: James Gunn

Futurama Star John DiMaggio Says Hulu Revival "Still Funny As S**t"

WWE NXT Preview: Both Sets of Tag Team Titles on The Line Tonight

WWE Raw Highlights: Intergender Wrestling, Bronson Reed Returns, More

The Rookie/Feds Crossover Preview: Fillion, Nash-Betts Crossover Dance

The Walking Dead: Dead City BTS Vid; Morgan & Cohan on Negan & Maggie

Velma: HBO Max Sets January Premiere for Scooby-Doo Prequel Spinoff

The Last of Us Teaser: For Joel & Ellie, There's No Halfway With This

Party Down: STARZ 2022/2023 Trailer Includes Look at Series Revival

SNL "Cut for Time": There's No Place Like Home for Sibling Rivalry

Sore Losers Attack Stephen King for Calling Kari Lake a Sore Loser

The Flash: Here's The Reason Why Monday's Season 9 Trailer Didn't Drop

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Whimsical Delight Would Make Walt Proud

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 12 "Threads of Hope" A Valiant Return

Try Guys: Without A Recipe LIVE! Baking Fun Churro Chaos: Review

The Deep: Nick Cutter Novel Set For Amazon Series Adaptation

James Gunn, Loki, Venture Bros, LOTR: TROP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.