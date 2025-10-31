Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective Return in Woody Harrelson's Future? "Not a Chance"

Matthew McConaughey may be open to the idea of returning for another season of HBO's True Detective, but Woody Harrelson definitely isn't.

While we await word on whether Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage will be joining the cast of the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective, there have been some rumblings lately from Matthew McConaughey and series creator/EP Nic Pizzolatto about how they would feel revisiting Det. Rustin "Rust" Cohle (McConaughey) and Det. Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson). Just last month, McConaughey shared that he would consider a return if the storyline and scripts were on par with the first season. Well, it seems that Harrelson isn't quite feeling the fondness for a return like McConaughey. Speaking with TODAY's Dylan Dreyer to promote Now You See Me: Now You Don't,

After being told that McConaughey was keeping the door open for a return and how he believed that he and Harrelson would return for a quality story, Harrelson responded, "Matthew's so funny, but in fairness, never. Not a chance." As Harrelson sees it, the season stands on its own; there isn't much upside to revisiting that universe. "Because it turned out great. I love that it turned out the way it did," he added about why he would pass on a return. "If anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that."

"He's a great actor, and I'd like to see him in that world," McConaughey shared with Variety during an interview in September supporting his new film, The Lost Bus, when asked about the possibility of Cage joining the franchise. As for a return to the "True Detective" universe, McConaughey shared that he was open to it, but only if the script was on par with the debut season. "We nailed that first season," he said. "But if it's a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I'd do it. And you talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn't care if you were listening or not. There's freedom in that."

Matthew McConaughey says Nicolas Cage taking over #TrueDetective in Season 5 is "good news" and "sounds like a tasty combination." "I don't [have advice]. I know Nicolas well enough that I know Nicolas is going to do his version of Nicolas." Variety #TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/NjakEbVJdx — Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

