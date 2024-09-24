Posted in: NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, jimmy fallon, Johnny Carson

Trump No Fallon Fan But Plan to Bring Back Carson Hits Major Snag

It looks like Donald Trump isn't a fan of Jimmy Fallon, urging NBC to bring back Johnny Carson. Ummm... who wants to tell him?

If you frequent Bleeding Cool's television coverage, then you know that we're not always the biggest fan of Jimmy Fallon. Over the years, we've come to appreciate less and less the amount of times Fallon would "break" during sketches when he was a cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live. As host of NBC's The Tonight Show, Fallon essentially turned a late-night talk show that would help set the national tone for the following day into a PR/marketing playground for famous folks to visit and do some wacky stuff while promoting whatever it is they're selling to the masses at that moment. That said, it's also clear that the dude's talented and that a lot of people love him. Fallon can be a funny motherf***er when he wants to be, and we respect how he's helped bring a better appreciation of music to the late-night universe. But whatever we may think about him, we feel obligated to say something when ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump decides he wants to s**t-talk Fallon during one of his rambling stops in Pennsylvania.

But here's the thing – it's not so much that Trump doesn't like Fallon anymore (because Fallon finally saw the late-night light and started calling out Trump, too) because Trump has a long track record of having really bad taste. What's truly fascinating is that he's calling for NBC to bring back Johnny Carson. Here's the thing – we can respect where Trump's coming from because Caron was the guy millions of Americans went to bed with for thirty years. Carson was a late-night legend for being a skilled interviewer and entertainer – he was the host who didn't need guests to make the show entertaining. But then we hit a major stumbling block – Johnny Carson died in 2005. Now, we're not sure if anyone has told Trump this yet – we can't shake this visual of Trump stomping around his hotel room, whining about "Johnny' not returning his texts. Whatever the case, it's kind of scary to know that Trump's having issues like this in public, and the GOP still believes he's fit for office. Here's a look at the clip…

To give Fallon the last word, the late-night host had some knife twisters for Trump and Junior on Monday night regarding Trump now (literally) promising voters Mars – not the Moon – if he gets to retake The White House. "Speaking of Trump, he just vowed that if he's elected, the U.S. will reach Mars. When they told Trump that Mars has no intelligent life, he said, 'Let's rename it Don Jr,'" Fallon hit with – adding, "Apparently, Trump is obsessed with Mars because it looks like a selfie" (you can check out Fallon's comments in the video above).

