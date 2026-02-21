Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: netflix, opinion

Trump Threatens Netflix with "Consequences" After Laura Loomer Rant

Donald Trump stayed out of the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal for 17 days. Then, Laura Loomer went on a "woke" rant, and everything changed.

It looks like right-wing talking head Laura Loomer will be dictating President Donald Trump's policy towards the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery deal moving forward in a way that doesn't help the perception that David Ellison's Paramount Skydance is a little too chummy with the Trump Administration. Only days after claiming he would be staying out over the war between Netflix and Paramount over who gets Warner Bros. Discovery, Trump posted this on his version of social media: "Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Here's the backstory. Earlier this week, Susan Rice, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser, was a guest on Preet Bharara's podcast. During the conversation, Rice touched on how Democrats will hold media companies and corporations accountable that blindly supported Trump, at the expense of the country.

"We are not going to play by the old set of rules when these guys are playing by a different set of rules. We are going to play by the law. We are not going to violate the law, like they did. But we are not going to be suckers," Rice noted at one point. Well, that didn't go over well with Loomer, who went after the Netflix board member in a social media rant that had all of the stability of a Loomer post.

"Does Netflix stand by their Board Member threatening half of the country with weaponized government and political retribution for choosing who they wanted to vote for as President?" Loomer wrote, apparently ignoring the dozens of examples of that happening every day under her guy. "This is as anti-American as it gets, and Netflix is proving everyday they are an anti-American, WOKE company." Once again, another angry white woman who co-opted "woke" without having a clue what it means.

Loomer continued, "Rice is basically openly saying that Democrats will go after anyone and everyone who supported President Trump, embracing weaponized lawfare against potentially millions of Americans." If that sounds familiar, look no further than what US AG Pam Bondi has been doing in Trump's name – with a pretty big losing track record on that front, we might add.

From there, Loomer dropped a steaming pile of conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama that aren't even worth the keystrokes to repeat. Suffice to say that Loomer's Obama Derangement Disorder (ODD) was on full display. "The Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would result in a streaming monopoly, which the Obamas will have a significant stake in. President Trump must kill the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger now," ended the rant (with Loomer tagging FCC Chair Brendan Carr, proving Loomer has no clue what the FCC does).

At this point, you can see where things went. Someone got in Trump's ear, and the next thing you know, Loomer's nonsense now has the President of the United States getting involved in the hiring and firing practices of a company. When it comes to something being "as anti-American as it gets," we would have to say the government using its power to threaten a company to do its bidding ranks at the top of that list.

