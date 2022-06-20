Tulsa King: Dana Delany Joins Sheridan, Stallone Mob Drama Series

Less than a week after a teaser introduced us to the backstory on his displaced mob boss and the road he travels to get his "family back," Sylvester Stallone has another familiar name joining him on the cast of Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) mob drama Tulsa King. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany (Body of Proof) has been tapped for the role of Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society. With the series set to hit the streaming service on Sunday, November 13, Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of the series premiere as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly-anticipated Season 5 return of Yellowstone that same night (with the second episode airing behind Yellowstone on November 20).

It's weird in a good way to see Stallone leading a streaming series since it's the first time he's ever accomplished it (a good sign for what he thought of the project), and he's definitely giving off good vibes in the 30 seconds that we get. Here's a look at the official teaser for Sheridan and Winter's Tulsa King:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.