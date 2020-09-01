TV Guide Puts Over AEW, Buries WWE in Top 100 TV Shows List

In a shocking display of media bias, TV Guide has ranked AEW Dynamite amongst its list of the top 100 shows on television right now, but they have not included any WWE shows anywhere on the list. Dynamite was ranked #57 on the list, right between HBO's Euphoria and CBS's Star Trek: Discovery. AEW is ranked higher than Syfy's Wynonna Earp, AMC's The Walking Dead, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and HBO Max's Doom Patrol, amidst the 43 very popular shows it beat on the list. But WWE isn't represented anywhere, either above or below Dynamite, which is totally outrageous!

Here's what the list had to say about Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite's arrival was an electric jolt to mainstream wrestling, which had gotten creatively stagnant over the last few years. Each two-hour-long episode serves up an action-packed spectacle with gripping matches, a dynamic roster of eclectic characters we haven't previously seen at this professional level, and creative storytelling that keeps fans on their toes. From Cody Rhodes' career-defining promo to Nyla Rose's groundbreaking championship win to Chris Jericho's viral champagne joke, Dynamite not only lives up to the name but also represents the best of what today's wrestling has to offer.

Notice how it takes a shot at WWE, calling WWE's programming "creatively stagnant," in addition to snubbing them on the list. It's clear that this is some kind of hit job on my beloved WWE. I couldn't believe it when I first saw Dynamite on the list. I scanned up and down, but no mention of WWE Raw, Smackdown, or NXT. I just couldn't believe it. And then I saw this tweet from AEW President Tony Khan thanking TV Guide for the favor:

It's an honor for @AEWrestling that #AEWDynamite was chosen by @TVGuide as one of the current Top 100 Shows. With so many excellent shows across so many channels & platforms, we're grateful that Dynamite was in their Top 100! See you Wednesday live on TNT!

I think it's pretty clear what's going on here, don't you?