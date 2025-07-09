Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Season 2 Official Trailer: It's Tournament Time!

Returning on July 31st, here's the official trailer for Peacock's Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz-starring Twisted Metal Season 2.

John and Quiet dive into a brutal demolition derby tournament run by the enigmatic Calypso.

The official trailer teases new deadly foes, classic characters, and high-stakes vehicular chaos.

A wish is the tournament’s prize, but only one driver will survive to claim their heart’s desire.

If you hear the sounds of engines revving up and getting louder, there's a very good reason for that. We're now less than a month away from the return of Peacock and Showrunner/EP Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal for a second season. After what went down during the first season finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Nuufolau Joel "Joe" Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, with Will Arnett), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface (Tiana Okoye).

With the three-episode premiere set for July 31st (and new episodes dropping every Thursday through August 28th), we have the official Season 2 trailer waiting for you above and the latest image gallery waiting for you below:

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

