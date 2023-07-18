Posted in: Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: peacock, sdcc, sdcc 2023, the continental, Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal & The Continental: Peacock Reveals SDCC 2023 Plans

Here's a look at what Peacock has in store to preview Twisted Metal and The Continental: From The World Of John Wick during SDCC 2023.

With the streamer's live-action take on the video game classic hitting on July 27th and the prequel spinoff from the mega-popular "John Wick" franchise blasting its way onto our screens in September 2023, it's no surprise that Peacock would be previewing Twisted Metal and The Continental: From The World Of John Wick during this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. With the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes still ongoing, the focus of what you're about to see is on a fan interactive experience as well as screenings and first-look behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Here's a look at what Peacock is unleashing upon SDCC later this week when it comes to Twisted Metal & The Continental: From The World Of John Wick:

THURSDAY, JULY 20th "TWISTED METAL": SWEET TOOTH ICE CREAM TRUCK + SURPRISE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Peacock and Sony Pictures Television are bringing Sweet Tooth's ice cream truck to fans in San Diego with a free serving of Salt + Straw's exclusive Twisted Metal ice cream flavor, debuting for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con *while supplies last. While guests enjoy a cold treat, Peacock will turn up the heat with a surprise musical performance.

WHEN: Sweet Tooth's ice cream truck opens at 1:30 pm PT, surprise musical performance at approx. 5:00 pm PT WHERE: Corner of J Street and First Ave Fans of Twisted Metal and Salt & Straw can now enjoy "Sweet Tooth," a limited-edition flavor that will be available for free at Sweet Tooth's Ice Cream Truck event during San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, while supplies last, the "Sweet Tooth" ice cream flavor will be available for purchase at three Salt & Straw San Diego locations to promote Peacock's new original comedy series, Twisted Metal. "TWISTED METAL": WORLD PREMIERE SCREENING: Join Kinda Funny's Greg Miller as he hosts a world premiere screening of the first episode of Twisted Metal, followed by a Twisted Metal-inspired version of Kinda Funny's interactive game, "Kinda Feudy," featuring randomly selected guests from the audience whose Twisted Metal knowledge will be put to the test. Don't miss even more twists, turns, and surprise giveaways at this special event. WHEN: 10:00 pm PT WHERE: Room 6DE "TWISTED METAL": SWEET TOOTH ICE CREAM TRUCK: Immediately following San Diego Comic-Con, starting on July 27, Sony Pictures Television and Peacock are partnering to bring Sweet Tooth to cities around the country. The deranged clown will be hitting the road in his infamous ice cream truck, making stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Des Moines, and Chicago to serve up ice cream (while supplies last). Check @SPTV on Instagram for exact locations and dates. FRIDAY, JULY 21st

"THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK ": FIRST LOOK: Join the creative team from Peacock's three-part event The Continental: From the World of John Wick hosted by Collider's Steven Weintraub, as they reveal behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive first look at the series. A prequel to the blockbuster action franchise, the series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the "John Wick" universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. WHEN: 3:00 pm PT WHERE: Ballroom 20

