Twitter CEO Yaccarino Tweets; Musk: "Ask Us Anything" Spaces Soon Linda Yaccarino thanked "prolific" (?!?) Elon Musk in her first tweet since becoming Twitter CEO; Musk promises a Spaces Q&A coming soon.

A day after Elon Musk confirmed that ex-NBCUniversal sales chief Linda Yaccarino would be taking over the social media service, the new Twitter CEO decided to take advantage of what she now runs to respond to Musk. "Thank you [Elon Musk]! I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!" Yaccarino tweeted to Musk. "I see I have some new followers," the new Twitter CEO followed in a second tweet. "I'm not as prolific as [Elon Musk] (yet!), but I'm just as committed to the future of this platform." Right off the top of my head? I'm guessing Yaccarino has a really different definition of "prolific" than we do – here's hoping she was just being kind for the sake of what might've been a carefully PR-constructed "spontaneous tweet." Of course, tweets are nothing more than digital words on a screen – the proof will be what happens when Musk and Yaccarino butt heads. Because the thought of the two sharing the same brain – considering what Musk's already put Twitter through – is enough to metaphorically sh*t on my weekend's Corn Flakes.

Here's a look at Yaccarino's tweet from earlier today, followed by a look back at the road to how we got here from earlier in the week. And don't forget to check out the Spaces Q&A that Musk promised that's coming soon – "where you can ask us anything." Hmmm…

Thank you @elonmusk! I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together! https://t.co/BcvySu7K76 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I see I have some new followers👀…👋 I'm not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I'm just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I'm here for all of it. Let's keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Yaccarino exited NBCU only days before the media company's all-important Upfronts presentation to 4000+ ad buyers at NYC's Radio City Music Hall (and only weeks after the controversial departure of CEO Jeff Snell and the start of the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike). According to initial reporting, there were signs that something could be in play last month when the two appeared in a keynote conversation at a conference in Miami. Following that, the social media service and NBCU finalized a major advertising deal for the 2024 Olympics – another example of how NBCU maintained open communications with Musk even as others looked to distance themselves from the social media service.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk wrote in a tweet on Thursday. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he continued. Here's a look at Musk's tweet confirming the news: