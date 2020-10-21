UFC 254: Watch The Cold Open Hype Video Narrated By Ron Perlman

UFC 254 is an event unlike most in a calendar year. Headlined by as good a title fight as you can hope to see, the event closes out another successful run of fights at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for the UFC, their second stint in what has become their second home at this point. The pandemic slowed sports to a crawl, and however you feel about it, the UFC found a way to gets back on TV and the results have been stellar. This summer and fall have seen a great string of fights, and it all seems to have built to this. Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) faces Justin Gaethje (22-2) to unify the Lightweight Championship in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Need more hype? Check out the UFC cold open, narrated by Ron Perlman, below.

UFC 254 Card Starts Early, Do Not Forget

Khabib does big business over there, so they are putting this event on in prime time in Abu Dhabi. That means the usual late start time for UFC 254 does not apply. Here in the states, the main card starts at 2 PM EST. Man, by the time we eat dinner Saturday, we will have experienced Khabib/ Gaethje. That is wild. The main card Saturday also features a stellar co-main event, as "The Reaper" Robert Whittaker (22-5) takes on Jared Cannonier (13-4) in a big Middleweight fight. Heavyweights Alexander Volkov (31-8) and Walt Harris (13-8, 1 NC) look to climb the rankings, and on the prelims, Da-un Jung (13-2) looks to make it 13 in a row against Sam Alvey (33-14, 1 NC). The full card for Saturday's UFC 254:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Here's a Look at the Undercard…

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

UFC 254 takes place this Saturday live from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.