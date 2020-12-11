UFC 256 Preview: Can Deiveson Figueiredo Make The Leap?

UFC 256 is tomorrow night and after losing main event after main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo came to the rescue. The champ will become the first UFC champion to defend his title twice in less than a month Saturday when he takes on Brandon Moreno, who also last fought last month at UFC 255. That these two are having a title fight within a month of their last fight speaks to their fighting spirit and the desperation the organization must feel right now as countless fights have been canceled due to Coronavirus these past several weeks. For Figueiredo, this is his chance to really put a stamp on 2020 as his year, and take that next step to mainstream superstardom.

UFC 256 Should Be Star Making For Figueiredo

The flyweight champ is looking to move to 4-0 in 2020, after defeating Joseph Benavidez twice, capturing the flyweight title with the second victory, and making his first successful title defense by submitting Alex Perez in less than two minutes last month. All three of the man's wins in the UFC this year came via stoppage within the first round and a half of action. To see him turn around so quickly is not terribly surprising after how quickly his first title defense lasted, and he now looks to keep that momentum going against a great grappler and submission artist in Moreno. It's funny, about a year ago many thought the flyweight division was dead. Now, we are talking about one of the more enticing fights of the year with the UFC's newest star on the cusp of breaking out in the said division. Craziness.

Here is your full fight card for UFC 256 tomorrow night. Early Prelims start at 7:30 PM, Featured Prelims at 8:00 PM, and the Main Card at 10:00 PM EST, all on ESPN+.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno- Flyweight Title Fight

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett