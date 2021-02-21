UFC Heavyweight Division Best It's Been In Years Right Now

UGC fans got another highlight-reel KO last night at UFC Vegas 19, as Derrick Lewis brutally took out Curtis Blaydes in the second round. Blaydes got caught while shooting for a takedown, dropped by a beautiful uppercut delivered by Lewis. A couple of follow-up shots followed before Herb Dean finally stepped in, but Blaydes was out well before those landed. "The Black Beast" now has 12 KO's in his UFC career, tied for the most in the promotion's history- marking his fourth straight win. Blaydes won four in a row before falling to Lewis- but now Lewis finds himself waiting in line.

The UFC Heavyweight Division Is Stacked Right Now

March 27th, decorated UFC Heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic will again square off against Francis Ngannou. The two met previously at UFC 220, with Miocic leaving with the victory. Ngannu has ripped off 4 wins in a row to set up the rematch, but it is who awaits the winner of this one that has the world talking. Pound for pound king Jon Jones is coming up after years of dominating Light Heavyweight. He will walk into an immediate title fight, which depending on how you feel about Jones is right or wrong. Some (like me) think he should have a tune-up fight first, but some worry that if he were to lose that first fight, it might damage his drawing power. Don't agree with that, but the UFC is going to go where that most money is, and that's Jones Vs the Stipe, Ngannou winner.

Behind all that is quite a few exciting guys, a good mix of upcoming talent, and guys who have been kicking around for a while. That is what makes a good division, and it has been a few years since the UFC had this deep roster at Heavyweight. Lewis, Blaydes, Ngannou, Stipe, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, Aleksei Oleinik, Walt Harris, Marcin Tybura, and the ever-present Alistair Overeem just to name a few, all of them are going to chip away at each other these next few months, and it will be hugely exciting to watch.