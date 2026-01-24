Posted in: Current News, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: godzilla, king kong, svengoolie

UFC? WWE? Svengoolie Unleashes "King Kong vs Godzilla" TONIGHT!

Who needs UFC or WWE when we have Svengoolie offering "King Kong vs Godzilla" as his main event tonight on MeTV? Here's our preview...

Article Summary Svengoolie presents the classic 1962 monster clash "King Kong vs Godzilla" on MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET.

Viewers can expect fun commentary, behind-the-scenes facts, and debunked rumors about the film's versions.

Due to licensing, "King Kong vs Godzilla" won't air on certain streaming platforms—see if your provider is affected.

Special segments include Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week and previews of Svengoolie’s signature spooky antics.

After the House of Svengoolie's (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) run last Saturday night, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) is back tonight with 1962's King Kong vs Godzilla. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, the film stems from Toho, and stands as the third film in both the Godzilla and King Kong franchises. Directed by Ishirō Honda and written by Shinichi Sekizawa, the Japanese kaiju film starred Shoichi Hirose, Haruo Nakajima, Tadao Takashima, Kenji Sahara, Yū Fujiki, Ichirō Arishima, and Mie Hama. But let's be honest. It's all about King Kong and Godzilla. To make sure you're ready for tonight's festivities, we have a preview of tonight's screening, what Svengoolie has planned, and more. But before we get to that, a quick note from Svengoolie regarding tonight's MeTV screening and some streaming platforms:

IMPORTANT NOTICE- due to contractual stipulations, this movie will NOT air on various streaming platforms like FrndlyTV, Fubo, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV, or in Hawaii- our apologies- on those, you will see "Fiend Without A Face."

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of King Kong vs Godzilla below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about tonight's show and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Angela Windsor from Boston, MA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "King Kong vs Godzilla": "As usual, we'll talk about the cast, including who you might recognize, reveal some of the production details of the film, including how it evolved from possibly being shot as a stop-motion animation feature- with a possibly different monster line-up (and whose idea it originally was)- to become the production you'll be seeing. We'll put to rest an ongoing rumor about the film's Japanese and American versions, hear from an alleged consultant about the proceedings, find the great beast Kong on hand, get some strange insight on dubbed dialogue, look at a past Godzilla convention, plus give you a song, and a glimpse or two of our old original coffin!"

