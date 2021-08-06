Ultimate Slip N' Slide SOL As NBC Flushes Reality Competition Series

A month ago, NBC pulled Ultimate Slip 'N Slide from its prime post-Olympics premiere spot after the Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted reality competition series was hit a month prior with a microscopic parasite that resulted in "up to 40 crew members" falling "violently ill" with outbreaks of "awful explosive diarrhea", "collapsing", and people "being forced to run into port-o-potties", resulting in production being shut with only a week to go. On Friday, NBC announced that it was flushing away the series altogether, opting to not move forward on the project.

With the series nearing the end of production, a representative for NBC confirmed that production was halted in June "when as least one member on the series tested positive" for the microscopic parasite. "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location. We are in the process of determining the next steps in order to complete production," said a spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios.

The studio worked with the LA and Ventura County Health Departments and a third-party environmental lab to test the water on location- with the studio releasing that all of it tested negative for giardia (including "a well, pond, slide pool, water truck, and the restroom sinks"). But additional testing would find giardia in the surrounding area. NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was set to have its special two-night premiere on Sunday, August 8, immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics- with its formal debut originally set for Monday, August 9.

For his part, Funches took to Twitter to clarify a matter when the news first broke. "I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of "explosive diarrhea" water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big." Now check out a screencap of the image in question and you'll understand why we can't get "proud water park owner" out of our heads (and why it still has us laughing):

And here's a look at Funches' original tweet addressing the matter:

I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of "explosive diarrhea" water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big. pic.twitter.com/UHjdA4dIRH — Funch (@RonFunches) June 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

