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The Boys/Supernatural, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos. Law & Order: SVU, The Boys, The Vampire Lestat, Ted Lasso, King of the Hill, and more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Soldier Boy, a new Season 5 teaser, and Eric Kripke on Trump-era parallels.

Creature Commandos brings big DCU momentum with a Season 2 update, James Gunn buzz, and a promising Mister Miracle tease.

Law & Order: SVU, The Vampire Lestat, Ted Lasso, and King of the Hill headline a packed round-up of TV updates.

More TV news includes Buffy, Good Omens 3, Ghostbusters, WWE, NCIS, Dead City, and SNL UK in one fast daily sweep.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Creature Commandos. Mister Miracle, Law & Order: SVU, TWD: Dead City, SNL UK, FCC/Disney, The Boys, The Vampire Lestat, WWE/AEW, Ghostbusters, Good Omens 3, Ted Lasso, King of the Hill, President Curtis, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 29th, 2026:

Buffy Revival Cinematographer Offers BTS Looks at What Could've Been

Creature Commandos: Lorey Offers Season 2 Update, Drops "Starry" Tease

Hargitay Directing Law & Order: SVU 600, Talks Stabler-Benson Kiss

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Set for Big June Screening Event

SNL UK Midweek Sketch: Aimee Lou Wood Expects Better From The Cast

Kimmel Fallout: Trump's FCC Makes It Official; Disney Offers Response

The Boys: Soldier Boy (Reluctantly) Intros The Future of VCU Supes

The Vampire Lestat "Raw" Footage: Gabriella's Expression Says It All

Kimmel Fallout: Trump's FCC Will Target Disney's ABC Stations: Report

The Boys: New S05E05 Teaser Promises "A Marathon of An Episode"

NXT Era Begins Anew Tonight After Big Names Answer WWE Call: Preview

WWE Raw: Reigns/Fatu Set for Backlash as Bloodline Drama Reignites

Ghostbusters Animated Series Preview Set for Annecy Animation Fest

The CW Respects Wrestling by Streaming NXT PLEs Unlike HBO Max

Good Omens 3 Poster: Aziraphale's "A Lover of Life's Little Treasures"

Ted Lasso Returns on August 5th; Season 4 Official Teaser Released

Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracle Looking Good: James Gunn

King of the Hill Season 15 Set for Annecy in June; Judge to Be Honored

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Spinoff Set for Annecy Debut, Session

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2026

The Boys/Supernatural, Kimmel/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Can RJ Decker Stop Victor Ochoa? Here's Our Season 1 Finale Preview

Will Trent: Our S04E17: "Where'd You Come From, Little Angel?" Preview

NCIS: Sydney S03E17 "Flight Club" Preview: A Drone Attack Turns Deadly

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke on Show's Eerie Trump Timeliness

NCIS: Origins S02E17: "Rule 13" Preview: A Bombing Hits Close to Home

NCIS S23E18 "Bad Impressions" Preview: A Race to Save One of Their Own

Ted Franchise's Series/Film Future Up to Peacock Now: Seth MacFarlane

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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