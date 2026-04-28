Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted

Ted Franchise's Series/Film Future Up to Peacock Now: Seth MacFarlane

Ted creator and star Seth MacFarlane and co-star Alanna Ubach discuss the franchise's future as an animated series, live-action film, or Season 3.

You can't ever accuse Seth MacFarlane of lacking motivation in his creative ventures. It seems like it's up to the platform on whether it wants to pour its resources and commit. Whether it's Disney and Hulu staying mum on the future of Star Trek-inspired The Orville or, in the more recent case, Peacock's dedication to committing anything further for the comedy Ted, MacFarlane is happy to have that discussion. Speaking at the series panel at the Deadline Contenders TV, the creator and star, who voices the title character, an anthropomorphic teddy bear, was joined by co-star Alanna Ubach, who plays soft-spoken family matriarch, Susan Bennett, to discuss the franchise's future that started with two-films starring Mark Wahlberg in 2012 and 2015 before Peacock prequel series premiered in 2024 and premiered its second season in 2026.

Ted: Seth MacFarlane on Plans Expanding the Franchise in Some Form Through Animated Series, Third Season, or Third Film

"It really is up to Peacock with their, you know, vast amounts of big Scrooge McDuck money that they dive into every day," MacFarlane said, who admitted he's not sure Peacock will want to bankroll another season of the series, citing "Avengers-level costs" of bringing Ted to life. "I think all of us, in some form or another, whether it's a Season 3 of Ted or a direct-to-Peacock feature with this cast, is something I think we'd all be up for. It's all on the table." Added Ulbach, "The wonderful thing about a character-driven show is that the possibilities are endless, right?"

The Peacock series stars Max Burkholder in the Wahlberg role of John Bennett, who's having difficulties with his adolescence in high school, and in some ways, his stoner best friend Ted is making things worse. He's far from alone, as with his father Matty (Scott Grimes), Susan, and his protective cousin, Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), helping him along. Both seasons of Ted are available on Peacock.

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