Ultraman Anime Season 2 Coming to Netflix in 2022

The new CGI anime version of Ultraman is getting a second season on Netflix in 2022. The series is adapted from a manga series by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi, and Tsuburaya Productions, the owner of the Ultraman franchise. The anime is produced by Production I.G. and Sola Digital Art, with directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, who have both directed Ghost in the Shell.

"Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

This series is a direct sequel to the original 1960s TV show, a new continuity separate from the dozens of annual new live-action TV series that premiered on TV in Japan every year. Ultraman and Kamen Rider are the two biggest and main superhero franchise in Japan, never out of the public consciousness since their debuts in the 1960s. This series is an odd superhero pastiche given the way it reimagines the continuity of Ultraman lore by having the new teenage hero needing to don an Iron Man-style armoured suit to fight monsters. The kaiju are now also man-sized instead of the size of skyscrapers. The main reason for this new gimmick seems to be that the Japanese looooooove the Iron Man suit from the Marvel movies, so of course they would fashion an Iron Man suit that looks like Ultraman. Other popular characters like Joffy, Seven et al have also been reconfigured into new versions for this series into a kind of Marvel-style Avengers lineup.

Ultraman is streaming on Netflix.

Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, cgi, netflix, ultraman