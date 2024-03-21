Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, Sting, undertaker, wwe

Undertaker on Sting Dream Match: Vince McMahon "Didn't Feel It"

Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) explains on his Six Feet Under podcast why Vince McMahon didn't green-light a fan dream match against Sting.

Mark Calaway, better known to wrestling fans as The Undertaker, took to his podcast Six Feet Under on his March 18th episode to explain why his match with Sting (Steve Borden) never happened during his five-year run in WWE. The World Championship Wrestling legend was the last major holdout superstar amassing two impressive runs with the aforementioned WCW and Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling (TNA) before finally accepting a contract. His reluctance stemmed from the way former WCW stars were treated in their company when they signed. As most of the WCW main event talent except for Lex Luger would be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame, Sting would be inducted himself in 2016. Upon leaving WWE nearly five years ago to join All Elite Wrestling, Borden would spend the bulk of his time as a partner to Darby Allin, acting as his mentor while occasionally hitting his big spots during tag matches. Following Sting's final match at AEW Revolution on March 3rd, Calaway broke down the reason why he never wrestled Sting in arguably the biggest lost opportunity dream match and the limitations of age, which starts before the eight-minute mark for another reason to hate disgraced former WWE owner Vince McMahon.

Mark Calaway on Why Vince McMahon Squashed Undertaker-Sting in WWE

After breaking down Sting's career and complimenting his change from the surfer character to adopting his final incarnation as The Crow, "Everywhere I go on any given day, I get the question. When I do the 'One Deadman Show,' I just wait like, 'When's it coming?' and it's 'Why did you and Sting never have a match?' That would have been huge box office. It just didn't work out. It was a short run in WWE, and Vince [McMahon] didn't want it for whatever reason," Calaway explained. "I don't know what it was, he didn't feel it, and everyone else was like…people were clamoring for this match for quite a few years. A year or two into his turn and character change, people were sending me billboards with the artwork or the poster."

How would it turn out? "The match would have been good," Calaway said. "But I don't think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it. People always think about things in a certain sense. I think they thought in their mind of Undertaker 2007-2008 versus Sting. It was later than that. I was on the backside of what I was going to do when he got there. The smart thing that he did was he was booked judiciously. He didn't get put into situations where he might have gotten exposed and not been able to keep up with the younger talent." Sting's brief stint in WWE was largely defined by feuds with Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Seth Rollins. For more including how he breaks down how AEW booked Sting, and more, you can check out the video.

