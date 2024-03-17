Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Bombs Again; WWE Always Does It Better

The Chadster vents on the latest AEW Collision debacle. Discover why WWE reigns supreme & AEW can't measure up. The truth exposed by the unbiased expert! 🤼‍♂️🚫👑

🙄 Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Last night's AEW Collision was the worst episode The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something considering how terrible AEW Collision always is. 😒

First off, Bryan Danielson and Katsuyori Shibata had a match that was way too exciting and hard-hitting. 😡 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬 Shibata literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by putting on such an intense match. 😤 He clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Then Julia Hart retained her TBS Championship against Trish Adora under "House Rules" 🙄 which is just a blatant ripoff of WWE's brilliant match stipulations. 😒 Tony Khan is always stealing ideas from WWE because he has no creativity of his own! 😠

Daniel Garcia defeated Lee Moriarty, but the match was way too fast-paced and exciting. 😡 Garcia and Moriarty are just spot monkeys with no psychology. 🙄 Not like the true wrestling masters in WWE. 💪

Pac made his return and beat Aaron Solo, but he's so boring compared to WWE's amazing British wrestlers like Butch and Ridge Holland. 🇬🇧 Tony Khan is obsessed with pushing ex-WWE guys who couldn't cut it in the big leagues. 😒

Claudio Castagnoli vs Lance Archer ended in a no contest when The Righteous interfered. 🙄 Tony Khan loves these overbooked messes because he doesn't know how to book a clean finish. 😡 So lame! 👎

Kyle O'Reilly tapped out Bryan Keith with a submission. 😴 Yawn! Wake The Chadster up when something interesting happens on this show. 💤 Oh wait, that'll never happen because AEW Collision is always boring! 🥱

In the main event, The Infantry somehow beat House of Black thanks to outside interference from Mark Briscoe. 🤬 Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Tony Khan always has to book these screwy finishes because he doesn't understand wrestling psychology like WWE does. 😤

🙄 Just when The Chadster thought AEW Collision couldn't get any more unbearable, they had to close the show with more melodrama than a bad soap opera. 😤 The so-called "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland comes out with this spooky crate labeled "Spike," and you won't believe this, but it's supposed to scare us into believing that he's edgy. 📦👻 The Chadster was not impressed. As Tony Schiavone went all spooky-ooky about the box, Copeland rambled on about his former bestie Christian Cage with the passion of a wet blanket. 😴 He pulls out this 2×4 contraption with nails, which, let's be real, is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒 Tony Khan and AEW keep pushing these shock tactics because they can't compete with WWE's superior storytelling. 📖💔

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Tony Khan is clearly trying to get under The Chadster's skin, taking a page out of horror movies rather than embracing the art of wrestling. 🎬🙄 And the whole "I'm not going to call you Jay" act? It's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back with that kindergarten level of betrayal. 🗡️😡

To top it off, invoking the sacred name of "Mrs. Foley's baby boy" as a means to add legitimacy? Come on! It's as if Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦 The Chadster just can't take it anymore! Every time The Chadster sees stunts like this, it's a reminder of how much better WWE is in every conceivable way. 🏆

The Chadster is sick of this petty attention-seeking by AEW trying to shock viewers into submission. 😫 And using Spike as some sort of psychological warfare? Talk about overcompensating for lack of substance! 🙃 It's all just a desperate grab for ratings, trying to one-up the time-tested brilliance of WWE's approach to building up matches. 📈 WWE doesn't need to resort to cheap tricks and wannabe hardcore gimmicks because they have what AEW doesn't – class, baby! 😌✨

The Chadster cannot wait for this Wednesday's match to be over, so The Chadster doesn't have to hear about silly props like "Spike" again. 🛠️🚫 The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would leave the drama to the theater kids and focus on giving the fans what they really want: matches that respect the legacy of WWE. 🎭🤝 But, alas, that's just wishful thinking. 🤷🌟 The Chadster guarantees WWE Raw will serve up something miles better than this hokey horror knock-off segment. 🥇🔝 #RealWrestling #WWEForever 😤👊

Overall, this was the worst episode of AEW Collision yet. 👎 Which again, is really saying something! 😒 The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😡🧀 Tony Khan doesn't have a clue how to book compelling wrestling like WWE does every single week. 💯

Speaking of which, everyone should tune into WWE Raw tomorrow night at 8/7C on USA to see how REAL professional wrestling is done! 😍 It'll be a million times better than this AEW Collision garbage. 🗑 Take it from The Chadster, the world's most unbiased wrestling journalist! 😎👍

