Undertaker Unretires for Halloween Movie with New Day on Netflix

It's only been about a year and a half since The Undertaker's final match, the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, and it's been less than a year since his retirement was officially announced at Survivor Series. The WWE legend's career is one of the greatest of all time, though even Undertaker himself admits he probably stuck around too long, chasing that one perfect match to end his career on a high note which he finally achieved with the cinematic Boneyard Match. But The Dead Man will rise from the grave once more, not to step back in the ring, but for a charmingly goofy interactive movie on Netflix also starring The New Day. Escape the Undertaker will be available on the streaming service on October 5th. Here's the official description from Netflix:

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

On Twitter, The Undertaker (yes, The Undertaker is on Twitter), said of the project:

Be careful whose door you knock on… never know who is on the other side! ⚱️ https://t.co/HKdq2bvx6J — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 7, 2021

And here's a gallery of images from the movie, courtesy of Netflix:

It's not entirely clear why The Undertaker has set a trap for the New Day at his mansion. What have they ever done to him? Nonetheless, this does look like a fun little project that WWE should do more of. In any case, you can watch… er, play this movie in about a month, just in time for Halloween!