Unfair! Takeshita Saves The Elite from BCC Beatdown on AEW Dynamite The Elite were in the middle of a well-deserved beating by the Blackpool Combat Club when Konosuke Takeshita interfered. And in The Chadster's own back yard! 😡🤬

Last night, on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan furthered his personal vendetta against The Chadster 😡 by hosting a show in Pittsburgh, PA, which is a mere two hours away from The Chadster's hometown. It's clear that Tony Khan is deliberately trying to cheese The Chadster off with his disrespectful matches and angles, especially the feud between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) 🙄🙄. And now Konosuke Takeshita is involved as well! When will it end?!

The Elite, consisting of The Young Bucks 😏 and Kenny Omega 😒, called out the BCC to the ring on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson appeared on the Tony Khantron and taunted The Elite by calling them amateurs, a message which The Chadster wholeheartedly agreed with 🙌. But then, in true AEW fashion, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta took advantage of the situation and launched a sneak attack 💥 on The Elite. It's just like how Tony Khan sneak attacked The Chadster's life by making The Chadster sexually impotent!

At first, it seemed like The Elite was holding their ground against Bryan Danielson and the BCC, but eventually, the tides turned, and they were on the receiving end of a harsh beatdown 😞. Bryan Danielson even whipped out a screwdriver, promising to end Kenny Omega – if only The Chadster could be so lucky!

As if that wasn't bad enough, Don Callis started to come to the ring with a steel chair 🪑, but he changed his mind and ran 😟 to the back. Of course, he returned with Konosuke Takeshita, who would help chase the BCC away, as the Elite members celebrated 🥳 their victory. All of this tomfoolery 😉 will surely lead to another highly disrespectful match like Blood and Guts, that shameless rip-off of WWE's Wargames.

THE ELITE IS THE BEST — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) April 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster was so mad 😠😠😠 after last night's AEW Dynamite, that he decided to do something about it. The Chadster drove his Mazda Miata 🚗💨 to the arena to express his discontentment to Tony Khan in person. But by the time The Chadster arrived, everything was shut down. The Chadster can only assume that Tony Khan had turned out all the lights in the arena because he was afraid to face The Chadster 🤨🤨.

Standing outside the darkened arena, The Chadster called Tony Khan out, challenging him to a face to face confrontation. But, unlike the Blackpool Combat Club, Tony Khan didn't answer The Chadster's challenge. No doubt, Tony Khan was cowering inside the arena, devising new ways to ruin The Chadster's life.

For those who wish to see the source of The Chadster's anger 😡, they can watch clips of the segment below, but do so at their own risk. The Chadster must emphasize that Tony Khan, his disrespectful matches, and his meddling in The Chadster's life are unbearable. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💯

Consider this a staunch reprimand, Tony Khan! 🚫🚫 The Chadster will not stand for your biased and unfair tactics any longer! All The Chadster asks for is a level playing field from an unbiased promoter like the great Vincent Kennedy McMahon 👏👏. Is that too much to ask? Auughh man! So unfair! You will answer for all the havoc you've caused in The Chadster's life 🤬🤬.