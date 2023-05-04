Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Preview: Copernicus Is Not to Be Messed With Premiering at midnight, here's a new preview for Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated supernatural series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Genndy Tartakovsky's supernatural animated-action series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal follows a team of heroes who reawaken to fight an ominous force throughout eternity. When the reawakening of our heroes manifests in the bodies of new unsuspecting hosts, they must find a way to protect the world against the prevailing darkness. With only hours to go until the highly-anticipated anticipated series hits Adult Swim screens, we have a new look at what's to come. In an earlier preview, Merlin explained the role that our heroes are about to play in confronting the return of great evil. Seng, Melinda, and Edred are also introduced to Copernicus, whose mission is to awaken their souls and help them protect the world. But in the newest look at the series, we see that Copernicus is also pretty useful in the field of "kicking serious ass."

"This show was created in my early days at Cartoon Network Studios more than 20 years ago. All the projects we worked on—'Dexter's Laboratory,' 'Samurai Jack,' and 'Sym-Bionic Titan'—were like a training ground, getting us ready for this series. It took all of that time to finally be able to tackle a show like 'Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,'" said Tartakovsky. Now, here's a look at the newest sneak preview that was released earlier today, followed by some additional, previously-released previews as well as the official trailer for the series, which is set to hit Adult Swim screens with two episodes at midnight tonight (and on HBO Max & other locations the following day):

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.