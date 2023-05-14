Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Season 1 Episode 4 Preview: A Ghostly Trap With a new chapter this week, here's a look at Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky’s Unicorn: Warriors Eternal S01E04 "What Lies Beneath."

It's three episodes down, and the season's fourth episode is on the way this week for Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky's supernatural animated-action series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. That means it's time for us to take a look at what's ahead with S01E04 "What Lies Beneath" (written & directed by Tartakovsky) with the following episode promo. In the upcoming chapter, Unicorn's mission might just get cut short when the "Mysterious Woman" traps put heroes aboard an ancient ship with a ghostly crew that has no interest in letting them leave.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for S01E04 "A Fateful Encounter," with Adult Swim & Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal set to return this Thursday, May 18th, at midnight:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Trailer & S01E01 "The Awakening, Part One"

In the opener, Emma's wedding day takes a drastic turn when she is awakened by a powerful sorceress, setting off a transformation that leaves her life forever changed. Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview, followed by "The Awakening":

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.