Velma Season 2 Set for April 25th: Key Art Poster, Overview Released

Returning to Max on April 25th, here's a poster and overview for Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling & Warner Bros. Animation's Velma Season 2.

We got a ten-ton hint earlier this month that Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma would be back for its 10-episode second season on Thursday, April 25th – thanks to Max's April 2024 trailer. But now, we're not only getting an official confirmation but also an official key art poster and season overview. When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it's too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention. Joining Kaling, Howerton, Richardson, and Wu are Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

"The original Hanna-Barbera shows are still out there to watch. We are not erasing the originals. We just want to be a little ice planet on the outer regions of the Scooby-verse!" Grandy shared with Emmys magazine in May 2023, making the logical case that both can exist at the same time and the world will still continue to turn. "Mindy [Kaling] came to me and said she'd love to work on a story with Velma…She loved the character and thought it would be funny to have her at the center of a show. We asked ourselves, 'Why stop [at Velma being South Asian]?' None of these characters are rooted to being white. We were worried about going to Warner Bros. and asking them to do it, but they said, 'Do it. It's time! Just make sure it's funny and good!'"

Developed by Grandy, Max's Velma 2 is executive-produced by Grandy, Kaling, Howard Klein, and Elijah Aron and co-executive-produced by Jessica Kumai Scott. Amy Winfrey serves as supervising producer, with Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams producing and Moss Perricone and Greg Gallant serving as co-producers.

