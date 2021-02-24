Victoria's Secret Docuseries Examining Rise/Fall Ordered By Hulu

Victoria's Secret, the store many have known to be a staple of the local mall or outlet center, is the topic of a new docuseries ordered by Hulu. The business, originally founded by Roy Raymond, who passed back in 1993, was then taken control of by the infamous Les Wexner who has had concerning ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner left as an executive of the company last year as announced around November. The docuseries, The Rise and Fall of Victoria's Secret, was in talks of being produced last year due to the discussion surrounding Wexner and the cancellation of big events such as the runway show done annually.

The runway show, a big deal for the brand, was a yearly "tradition" that offered a showcase for the lingerie to be shown off in extravagant manners among performances by big musical names like Rihanna. These shows stopped back in 2019, and afterward, the promise of continuing success for Victoria's Secret dwindled with uncovering the brand's sexism, ableism, eurocentrism, and financial ups and downs.

Hulu has placed Peter Burg and Matt Tyrnauer in charge of the docuseries. Burg has previously directed big-name TV shows such as The Leftovers and Friday Night Lights. Tyranauer has previously produced and directed many documentaries and docuseries in the past from the recent The Reagans to a film on Valentino. The combined experiences of these two along with an extensive crew is promising a deeper look inside the business and destruction inside Victoria's Secret. From a simple mail-order system for lingerie by Raymond to a huge yet problematic company in 2021, this series should make sure to cover every base. The docuseries is set to be launched on Hulu in 2022. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching this when it comes out!