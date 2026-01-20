Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest

VisionQuest, WandaVision, Agatha All Along: Winderbaum on Common Theme

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum on Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest and how it connects thematically with WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

Article Summary Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum reveals VisionQuest will explore emotional themes of fatherhood and identity.

VisionQuest is connected thematically to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, forming a trilogy on parenthood.

Winderbaum promises high-stakes action mixed with deep human drama and emotion.

Agatha All Along focuses on motherhood, while VisionQuest puts fatherhood at the heart of its story.

In a recent edition of The Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, had some one-on-one time with hosts Victoria Ying and Langston Belton to offer some updates on how 2026 was looking when it came to Marvel Studios' live-action and animated series. Regarding Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest, Winderbaum noted how the series will pack an emotional punch alongside the action, touching on one of the show's core themes and how it connects with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. "Can a man who had an abusive father be a good father himself? It gets very emotional at times, and it's exciting. You see Vision kicking ass, and you get all that Marvel fun and adventure, [but] it's all done with a backdrop of real human stakes and emotion," he explained. "'Agatha,' in many ways, plays with themes of motherhood in a way that 'VisionQuest' plays with themes of fatherhood, and the entire trilogy is focused, in many ways, on parenthood."

Along with Bettany, the series also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!