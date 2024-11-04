Posted in: CBS, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: kamala harris, taylor swift

VP Kamala Harris Supporter Taylor Swift Reminds Swifties to Vote

Singer, songwriter, global phenomenon, and VP Kamala Harris supporter Taylor Swift posted a reminder to her fans to make sure they vote.

Even as she heads into the final nine "The Eras Tour" shows, singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift is making sure to get the word out to vote in the U.S. election on Tuesday, November 5th. "Here's a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote," Swift included in an Instagram post from earlier today. Shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris badly abused ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump during their one-on-one debate for millions to see back in September, Swift made it clear who she was voting for – VP Harris (with folks like Trump, Elon Musk, and others losing their collective s**t over the endorsement).

"Couldn't have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I'll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!! And here's a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote. 🗳️ 🇺🇸," Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included images from the final run of her tour (📷: @kevinmazur / @gettyimages / TAS Rights Management). "There are only 9 shows left on The Eras Tour. I can't believe we're in single digits 🥲 Next up: getting to finally see my beloved Canadian fans again!! See you 🔜 for 6 shows in Toronto!"

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement shortly after the debate between VP Harris and Trump ended back in September – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children. Here's a look at Swift's Instagram post, followed by the full text:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!