Walker: Independence Pilot Director/EP Signals Location Scouting Start

Now that's what you call not wasting any time. Ten days ago, viewers learned that the prequel series spinoff of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker had tapped Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) to direct and executive produce the pilot. Now, Teng has taken to social media for some great news. The first day of location scouting is underway on the Padalecki executive-produced Walker: Independence, with Teng sharing a look at the location alongside some very important folks (and we learned that #WIndy might be the show's hashtag).

Set in the late 1800s, Walker: Independence follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Now here's a look at Teng's post from earlier today:

Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing). Along with the shows mentioned above, Teng has also directed five-plus episodes of series such as Medium, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, SEAL Team, and others. In addition, Teng also served as a co-executive producer/director on Animal Kingdom, Supergirl, Graceland, and Medium. As for Padalecki, the news of the spinoff pilot came the same week that his friend & Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles was given a green light for a pilot for his proposed SPN prequel series, The Winchesters (which Padalecki is currently not involved with).