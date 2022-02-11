Walker: Independence Taps Larry Teng to Direct & EP Prequel Pilot

Now that the celebration over the initial good news had died down a bit, it's time to get down to business. So with that in mind, fans of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker got some good news earlier today when it comes to the upcoming prequel series. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is set to direct and executive produce the pilot for the Padalecki executive-produced Walker: Independence as part of his overall deal with CBS Studios (with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively). Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing). Along with the shows mentioned above, Teng has also directed five-plus episodes of series such as Medium, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, SEAL Team, and others. In addition, Teng also served as a co-executive producer/director on Animal Kingdom, Supergirl, Graceland, and Medium. As for Padalecki, the news of the spinoff pilot came the same week that his friend & Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles was given a green light for a pilot for his proposed SPN prequel series, The Winchesters (which Padalecki is currently not involved with).