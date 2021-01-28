Walker: Jared Padalecki Spoke with Chuck Norris, Got His Approval

With the second episode of The CW's Walker getting ready to saddle up and ride tonight, Jared Padalecki took a moment during ABC's Good Morning America to answer a question he's been getting from everyone over the past several months. No, not about knowing when he and Jensen Ackles are going to return for a Supernatural reunion (though we're sure he gets those, too). Nope, this one has to do with original CBS series star Chuck Norris and if Padalecki spoke with him before moving on with the series. Turns out he did, and Norris gave him and the show his blessing (partly because Norris still has some kind of ownership of the character).

Here's a look at the clip from ABC's Good Morning America, where he also discusses what it's like working with his wife Genevieve Padalecki, and more:

Now here's a look at this week's episode, "Back in the Saddle"- with The CW's Walker returning Thursday night:

Walker Season 1, Episode 2 "Back in the Saddle": WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN — Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files").

Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

