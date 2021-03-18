Walker S01E07 Preview: Capt. James, Liam Head to Mexico for Answers

Normally, those moments when everyone around you tries to convince you that you're wrong about something- and then it turns out you're right? Those are moments of truly beautiful pettiness that are meant to be embraced, appreciated, and used as a "guilt weapon" against everyone who dared doubt you. The problem that Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has? There's not much bragging you can do when it turns out you were right about there being more behind the death of your wife Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) than what he was told. And that's how it's starting to look heading into this week's episode of The CW's Walker, with "Tracks" finding Liam (Keegan Allen) and Capt. James (Coby Bell) heading south of the border to follow up on what they learned in the last episode- but they're going to keep Cordell in the dark about it. Gee, I wonder if that's going to be an issue down the road? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre), Micki (Lindsey Morgan), and Walker have the matter of a girls' soccer team trip gone deadly to deal with- and that's definitely not the only thing Micki's facing this week.

Walker Season 1, Episode 7 "Tracks": LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily's murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Bola Ogun.

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

