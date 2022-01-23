Walker S02E09 Preview – Dan's Plan Has One Catch: Cordell Can't Know

With most of the talk going on this past week spiraling around Jared Padalecki had to do with his old stomping grounds over at Supernatural, we're taking a break to take a look at what's to come with this week's episode of The CW's Walker. And now that Serano (Henderson Wade) is out on bail, things are looking a whole lot more dangerous for Liam (Keegan Allen) and Cordell (Padalecki). Adding to the already messy mix? Dan (Dave Annable) makes Liam an offer he hopes he can't refuse: in exchange for protection, Dan offers a way to get Serano back in jail for a very, very long time. The catch? Liam can't tell Cordell about their deal. Because there's no way that's going to go bad, right? Ugh. Meanwhile (as you're about to see from the following preview images, overview & promo for "Sucker Punch"), it's open mic night at the Side Step but will August (Kale Culley) take a chance to grab the spotlight?

Walker Season 2 Episode 9 "Sucker Punch": LIAM AND DAN SET UP AN UNEASY ALLIANCE – When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn't trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can't tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what's going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Aaron Carew.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 2×09 Promo "Sucker Punch" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDI28tzlphY)

And just in case you missed it, Padalecki is teaming with series creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwjMZ8_3Lno)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.