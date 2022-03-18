Walker S02E12 Images Released; Katie Findlay Joins "Independence" Cast

So we have a double update for fans of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker. With the series returning later this month to what looks to be one final race that will determine the fates of both ranches in "Common Ground," we have a set of preview images as well as an overview and promo to give you a better sense of just how dire things have gotten. But before we get to that, we have some casting news for the Padalecki-executive produced prequel series Walker: Independence with Katie Findlay (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Man Seeking Woman) set as a series regular. Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby & Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Findlay's Kate is a burlesque dancer who is also a federal agent, in town to investigate the secret workings of Independence… and she's got her sharply observant eye on the new sheriff in town.

Along with Barr, McNamara & Findlay, the cast for the prequel series also includes series regulars Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, and Justin Johnson Cortez. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is directing and executive producing the pilot. Padalecki & Seamus Fahey will executive produce alongside showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for the next episode of The CW's Walker, "Common Ground":

Walker Season 2 Episode 12 "Common Ground": CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.