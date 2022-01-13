Walker Showrunner: Cordell Feels "Lost" with Micki's Departure & More

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker returning tonight, Cordell (Padalecki) and the family will be facing two serious issues. There's the fallout from Micki's (Lindsey Morgan) departure during the show's midseason finale and how that will impact things on a number of levels. And if you've seen the episode overviews released over the past few weeks then you know that a shooting puts Coby Bell's Captain James out of commission, putting Cordell into a leadership position he doesn't want while looking for answers to a crime that hits way too close to home. So with that in mind, series showrunner Anna Fricke sat down to discuss those very topics (and quite a few more) with EW- here are some of the highlights:

How Cordell Is Feeling Post-Micki: "He's definitely lost. He's feeling the lack of Micki. As you said, she is the one who really pulled him out of the darkness and set him on the road to reform. Also, not only reform as a ranger, but she also was the voice in his head that was like, 'Hey, pay attention to your kids. Go home, be a good person.' She was the angel on his shoulder. We're finding him in season 2 as someone who is now in the position where he's helping his family instead of the other way around, especially with Liam. But he's missing Micki. Also, Captain James, he recruited her personally and feels very responsible for her departure. So, the two of them, we'll see in these next few episodes, are really making a commitment to keep fighting the good fight, stay on the mission that they said they were going to be on, and try to continue carrying the torch that Micki was holding.

Wait… Captain James Gets Shot?! "Yeah. Everyone definitely comes together. We'll see more of James' family. What I really loved this season is getting to see more of Coby's personal side with Captain James. He's not just the captain behind the desk, he's a fully formed human. So, yeah, we'll definitely see him very vulnerable and learn some more personal stuff. When the writers pitched this to me originally, I was like, 'What? What do you mean we shoot Captain James?' But it's very exciting, and I hope we handled it well."

Cordell Does NOT Want to Be Captain- and Neither Does Captain James? "It's brief. But it's not a role he wants. Cordell Walker is not gunning for captain. He's not a desk job kind of guy. He doesn't want that responsibility, but he really respects it. James, like I said, he recruited Micki. He was probably grooming her eventually to be in that kind of role. But she's gone, so he's like, 'You're all I've got. You're the one who gets it. You follow my orders.'"

With the series set to return for the second half of the second season tonight, here's a look at the most recently-released promo for The CW's Walker, followed by the official overview for the return episode "Where Do We Go From Here," as well as the following week's episode, "Two Points for Honesty":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Answer The Call Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Av0oRt_iM0)

Walker Season 2 Episode 7 "Where Do We Go From Here": WALKER ADJUSTS TO LIFE WITHOUT HIS PARTNER – Things are still tense between Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) after Liam called in a false warrant on Dan Miller (guest star Dave Annable). However, things take a turn for the worse when Captain James (Coby Bell) informs the brothers that Serano's (guest star Henderson Wade) lawyers are using Liam's mistake as a way to set the criminal free, putting the entire Walker family in danger. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Anna Fricke & Katherine Alyse. Walker Season 2 Episode 8 "Two Points for Honesty": CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help. Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson.

And just in case you missed it, Padalecki is teaming with creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwjMZ8_3Lno)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.