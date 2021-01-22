Walker: SPN Dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan Praises "My Boy" Jared Padalecki

There's a reason why the Supernatural cast, crew, and fanbase refer to themselves as a "family," and we saw a perfect example of it late Thursday night. Tonight saw the premiere of Jared Padalecki's Walker, a modern take on the popular CBS Chuck Norris series that also stars Padalecki's wife and actress Genevieve Padalecki. Well, a momentous occasion such as this wasn't going to go unrecognized by Padalecki's SPN dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Taking a break from prepping to film The Walking Dead's 11th and final season (and hopefully squeezing in some time to join Jensen Ackles on Amazon Prime's The Boys, though COVID may keep that from happening), Morgan took to Twitter to let the couple know that he was thinking of them.

Here's a look at Morgan's tweet, sending waves of love and good vibes Jared and Genevieve's way:

Just wanted to say congrats to my boy @jarpad I'm damn proud of him for bringing #Walker back to life as the man, and the exec producer. Well done. And @GenPadalecki to boot?! Pretty damn cool. Love you. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 22, 2021

Now here's an early look at next week's second episode, "Back in the Saddle":

Walker Season 1, Episode 2 "Back in the Saddle": WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN — Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.