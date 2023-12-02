Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, peacemaker, preview, Viola Davis, waller

Waller: James Gunn Pushes Back on Series Rumor: "It's Bulls***"

Responding on social media, DC Studios' James Gunn didn't mince words shutting down a rumor rumbling about the Viola Davis-starring Waller.

With the new year approaching in less than a month, we've been dumping more gasoline on our dumpster fires of random speculation when it comes to DC Studios co-CEOs/co-chairmen James Gunn & Peter Safran's first programming slate for their vision of a new DCU. Because "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" celebrates its one-year "birthday" on January 31, 2024 – so we were kinda thinking/hoping that there might be some big updates coming our way (maybe call it "DCU Day"?). On the film side, we have 2025's Superman: Legacy (written & directed by Gunn); in addition, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. On the television side, 2024 brings the animated Creature Commandos; in addition, "Peacemaker" universe series Waller, "Green Lantern" series Lanterns, "Wonder Woman" prequel series Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold were also announced.

Unfortunately, a lot of folks have taken it upon themselves to fill the news vacuum with rumors, gossip, and theories disguised as sources. Honestly? Some of it reads like three people hanging out, getting high, and then using each other as "unnamed sources" to run some truly bizarre shit. Thankfully – as we've seen time and time again – Gunn isn't one to mince words when it comes to killing rumors while also offering as much real intel as he possibly can. Earlier this week, Gunn reminded everyone of DC Studios' "no script, no casting" policy for its projects as a way of knowing if a "news report" is actual news or just an attempt at easy clickbait. He also had to "Lucille" another nasty rumor heading into the weekend – this one having to do with the Viola Davis-starring Waller.

Serving as a "continuation" of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker (with Gunn currently writing Season 2), the series is being executive produced & penned by Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) and Christal Henry (HBO's Watchmen). Well, it seems someone online ran the story that the series had been canceled over budget cutbacks – a rumor that found its way to Gunn via Threads after he was asked if there was any truth to the report. It's pretty safe to say that there's not. "It's bullshit. 'Waller' is still being written by Christal [Henry] and Jeremy [Carver]," Gunn responded.

