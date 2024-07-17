Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: amanda waller, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, phobe waller-bridge

Waller: "Wonderful" Henry, Carver Series In "Very Active Development

DC Studios' Co-CEO James Gunn had a quick and promising update on Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver's Viola Davis-starring series Waller.

With a whole number of projects in production or in development, it's safe to say that there's a whole lot going on in and around DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU as it prepares to show us what it has to offer later this year with the adult animated series Creature Commandos. Having wrapped filming Superman in Cleveland, Gunn took some time to address some questions, comments, and concerns on social media. One show that a fan was asking the status of was Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver's (Doom Patrol) Viola Davis-starring Waller. Over the past few months, most of Gunn's updates were centered around knocking down a number of casting, script, and production rumors. But we liked what we heard earlier today when Gunn confirmed that the series was "wonderful" and in "very active development."

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share earlier today regarding Waller, followed by Gunn explaining on social media the difference between DC Studios DCU projects being "in production" as opposed to "in development":

Waller: James Gunn on DCU & In Production/In Development Difference

"Nothing is 'in production' unless it's been greenlit. Right now, that's 'Superman,' 'Supergirl,' 'Penguin,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Lanterns,' and a handful of animated projects. But 'Paradise Lost, like many other titles known and unknown, is still in very active development – it will be in production once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before. As an aside, we aren't officially cast on anything that isn't greenlit," Gunn shared when asked about the status of the "Wonder Woman" series – though it was that "handful of animation projects" that might get some attention. Here's a look at a screencap of what Gunn had to share about the New DCU:

