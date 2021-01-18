WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Her Sokovian Continuity in MCU

As massive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, there's bound to be some cognitive dissidence along the way. Among them is the inconsistent accent of Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlett Witch), played by Elizabeth Olsen, now starring in WandaVision. Originally introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as a teaser with her brother Pietro Maximoff (aka Quicksilver), played by Aaron Taylor Johnson, the twins became antagonists in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Both hail from the fictional East European country of Sokovia and sported thick accents. By the time we reach the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Wanda's accent is dropped. While promoting her Disney+ series, Olsen spoke with Collider about how the show will delve deeper into her Sokovian past and her accent.

Scarlett Witch's Evolution From Avengers: Age of Ultron to WandaVision

As originally explained by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was training Wanda to become a spy during the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), which led to her dropping her Sokovian accent into her American one. Olsen explained how she and Johnson developed the process. "So, the Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron and our dialect coach because it's a fake country, and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds," she said. "And we wanted to make sure it didn't sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian. So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron's British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related. And then, all of a sudden, all these different characters had to speak it in different films. [Laughs] So the Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn't gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision, she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom, and so it's not gone. It is absolutely still there."

Anyone who followed the films closely knows that since Pietro's death in Age of Ultron, the character's name hasn't been mentioned since with her pairing with Vision (Paul Bettany). WandaVision will give the kind of depth and back story Olsen has never had the chance to show in her character since the 2015 film. The series streams Fridays on Disney+.